Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Larger down trend from 1.238 has just resumed. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1185 from 1.1482 at 1.1035. Break will target 100% projection at 1.0759. On the upside, above 1.1243 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. but recovery should be limited well below 1.1482 resistance to bring down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, there are various ways of interpreting the fall from 1.2348 (2021 high). It could be a correction to rise from 1.0635 (2020 low), the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1482 resistance holds. Next target would be 1.0635 low.