<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1272; (P) 1.1301; (R1) 1.1335; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the upside for 1.1482 resistance. Firm break there will argue that a medium term bottom was formed on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Stronger rally would then be seen back to 1.1703 support turned resistance next. On the downside, break of 1.1233 minor support will flip bias back to the downside for retesting 1.1120 low instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the strength of the the decline from 1.2348 (2021 high) suggests that it’s not a corrective move. But still, it could be the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1482 resistance holds. Next target would be 1.0635 low. However, firm break of 1.1482 will raise the chance that whole fall from 1.2348 has completed, and turn focus back to 1.1703 resistance for confirmation.