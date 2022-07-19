<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0082; (P) 1.0141; (R1) 1.0204; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside at this point. Rebound from 0.9951 short term bottom is in progress for 1.0348 support turned resistance. Break will target channel resistance at 1.0514. On the downside, below 1.0080 minor support will bring retest of 0.9951 low instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of rebound.