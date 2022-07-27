<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0067; (P) 1.0159; (R1) 1.0209; More…

EUR/USD is staying range above 1.0118 minor support and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the downside, firm break of 1.0118 will suggest that rebound from 0.9951 has completed. Bias will be back on the downside for retesting 0.9951 low. On the upside, above 1.0277 will resume the rebound to 1.0348 support turned resistance.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.