Tue, Aug 16, 2022 @ 07:07 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0120; (P) 1.0194; (R1) 1.0233; More

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0201 minor support suggests that rebound from 0.9951 has completed at 1.0368 already. That came after rejection by 55 day EMA, as well as falling channel resistance. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.9951 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0368 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.

