Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0149; (P) 1.0176; (R1) 1.0206; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral first, and risk stays on the downside as long as 1.0368 resistance holds. Rebound from 0.9951 should have completed at 1.0368 after rejection by 55 day EMA, as well as falling channel resistance. Break of 1.0121 minor support will target a retest on 0.9951 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.

