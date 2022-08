Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9919; (P) 0.9959; (R1) 1.0008; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral at this point. Upside of recovery should be limited by 1.0121 minor resistance to bring another fall. Break of 0.9899 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 1.0773 to 0.9951 from 1.0368 at 0.9860. Firm break there should prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 0.9546.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0368 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.