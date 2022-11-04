<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9707; (P) 0.9773; (R1) 0.9817; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside for the moment. Corrective pattern from 0.9534 should have completed with three waves up to 1.0092. Deeper decline would be seen to 0.9534/9630 support zone. On the upside, above 0.9872 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term term bearishness is retained with failure to sustain above 55 day EMA (now at 0.9930). That is, larger down trend from 1.2348 (2021 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9534 low will confirm this bearish case. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0092 resistance holds, in case of recovery.