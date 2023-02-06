<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0745; (P) 1.0842; (R1) 1.0892; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is still on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.1032 short term top is correcting whole rise from 0.9534, and should target 1.0482 support, which is close to 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0463. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1032 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the rally from 0.9534 low (2022 low) is a medium term up trend rather than a correction. Further rise is in favor to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.0482 support holds.