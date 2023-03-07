Tue, Mar 07, 2023 @ 07:59 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Daily Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0638; (P) 1.0667; (R1) 1.0711; More

Breach of 1.0690 minor resistance suggests that rebound from 1.0532 is resuming. The development revives the case that correction from 1.1032 has completed at 1.0532 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.0803 resistance first. On the downside, however, break of 1.0575 support will dampen this bullish view again and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, even as a corrective pull back.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.