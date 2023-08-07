Mon, Aug 07, 2023 @ 13:48 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0949; (P) 1.0995; (R1) 1.1056; More

Range trading continues in EUR/USD and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 1.0911 will resume the decline from 1.1274 to 1.0832 support. Sustained trading below there will target 1.0609/34 cluster support. However, firm break of 1.1046 minor resistance will argue that pull back from 1.1274 has completed, and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top could be formed at 1.1274, after failing to break through 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 decisively, on bearish divergence condition in D MACD. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.0966) will bring deeper correction to 1.0634 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0609). Strong support could be seen there, at least on first attempt, to set the range for consolidation.

