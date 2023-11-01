<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0531; (P) 1.0603; (R1) 1.0648; More…

Immediate focus is now on 1.0522 support in EUR/USD. Firm break there will argue that larger fall from 1.1274 is resumed to ready. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 1.0447 first, and then 1.0199 fibonacci level. On the other hand, strong bounce from current level, followed by break above 1.0693, will extend the rebound from 1.0447 to 1.0764 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.1274 to 1.0447 at 1.0763).

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could still be a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). But chance of a complete trend reversal is rising. In either case, current fall should target 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0665) holds, in case of rebound.