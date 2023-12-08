<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0760; (P) 1.0788; (R1) 1.0822; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1016 resumed after brief recovery, and intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.0770) will pave the way to retest 1.0447 support. Nevertheless, break of 1.0894 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.1016 resistance instead. On the upside, above 1.0816 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is tentatively seen as the second leg. Hence while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.