EUR/USD is still staying in range below 1.0810 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further rally is in favor as long as 1.0723 minor support holds. On the upside, break of 1.0810 will resume the rebound from 1.0601 to 1.0884 resistance next. However, firm break of 1.0723 will argue that the rebound has completed, and turn bias to the downside for 1.0648 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0601 will extend the corrective pattern instead.