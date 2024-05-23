Thu, May 23, 2024 @ 07:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Daily Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0805; (P) 1.0834; (R1) 1.0852; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.0894 will resume the rise from 1.0601 to 1.0980 resistance. Decisive break there will confirm that whole fall from 1.1138 has completed at 1.0601 already. However, firm break of 1.0810 will dampen this bullish case, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.0788) and below.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0601 will extend the corrective pattern instead.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.