Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0744; (P) 1.0781; (R1) 1.0825; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Pullback from 1.0915 should have completed at 1.0665. Further rally would be seen to 1.0915 resistance next. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.0709 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. On the upside, firm break of 1.0915 resistance will start another rising leg back to 1.1138 resistance instead.