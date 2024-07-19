Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0879; (P) 1.0911; (R1) 1.0928; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidations below 1.0947 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained by 1.0871 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 1.0947 will resume the rise from 1.0601 and target 100% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0915 from 1.0665 at 1.0979. However, firm break of 1.0871 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, possibly a triangle, that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0601 support holds.