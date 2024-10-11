Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0906; (P) 1.0931; (R1) 1.0961; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0920 will argue that fall from 1.1213 is the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.1274. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.0740 next. On the upside, above 1.0996 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 1.1274 resistance suggests that corrective pattern from 1.1274 (2023 high) is not completed yet. Instead, decline from 1.1213 might be another falling leg. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0877) will validate this case, and bring deeper fall towards 1.0447 support again.