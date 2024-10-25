Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0789; (P) 1.0810; (R1) 1.0848; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with a temporary low formed at 1.0760. Further decline is expected as long as 1.0871 resistance holds. Below 1.0760 will resume the fall from 1.1213 to 1.0601 support next. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 1.0871 will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.0963).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.