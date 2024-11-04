Mon, Nov 04, 2024 @ 13:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0809; (P) 1.0857; (R1) 1.0883; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is back on the upside as rebound from 1.0760 short term bottom resumed. Further rise would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 1.0940). Strong resistance should be seen there to limit upside. On the downside, below 1.0831 minor support will bring retest of 1.0760 first, and then 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.