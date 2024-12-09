Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0530; (P) 1.0580; (R1) 1.0618; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first. Rebound from 1.0330 short term bottom could still extend higher. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0717) holds. On the downside, break of 1.0471 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.0330 low. Firm break of 1.0330 will resumed the decline from 1.1213, and sustained trading below 1.0404 key fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.