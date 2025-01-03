Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0203; (P) 1.0289; (R1) 1.0353;More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. Fall from 1.1213 is in progress to 1.0199 fibonacci level. Decisive break there will solidify the case of larger bearish trend reversal. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0330 from 1.0629 at 1.0083. On the upside, above 1.0343 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.0629 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rebound from 0.9534 (2022 low) has already completed at 1.1274 after rejection by 55 M EMA. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199. Sustained trading below there will pave way back to 0.9534 low. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0629 resistance holds.