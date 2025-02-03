Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0328; (P) 1.0381; (R1) 1.0412; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Decisive break of 1.0176 will resume whole fall from 1.1213. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0176 from 1.0531 at 0.9890. On the upside, above 1.0349 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0531 resistance holds, in case of strong recovery.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is back on 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199. Sustained break there will solidify the case of medium term bearish trend reversal, and pave the way back to 0.9534. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0531 resistance holds, in case of rebound.