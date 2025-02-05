Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0305; (P) 1.0346; (R1) 1.0421; More…

While EUR/USD’s recovery from 1.0210 continues today, upside is still limited below 1.0531 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 1.0176 will resume whole fall from 1.1213. However, sustained break of 1.0531 will rise the chance of bullish reversal and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rally.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is back on 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199. Sustained break there will solidify the case of medium term bearish trend reversal, and pave the way back to 0.9534. However, strong support from 1.0199 will argue that price actions from 1.1274 are merely a corrective pattern, and has already completed.