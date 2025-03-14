Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0818; (P) 1.0857; (R1) 1.0892; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidations below 1.0946. Deeper retreat might be seen towards 55 4H EMA (now at 1.0772). But strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.0358 to 1.0946 at 1.0721 to contain downside. On the upside, break of 1.0946 will resume the rally from 1.0176 to retest 1.1274 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0675) suggests that fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 is still intact, and might be ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through a multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0531 resistance turned support holds.