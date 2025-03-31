Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0782; (P) 1.0813; (R1) 1.0862; More…

No change in EUR/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, break of 1.0857 resistance will indicate that correction from 1.0963 has completed already. Retest of 1.0953 should be seen first. Firm break there will resume the rally from 1.0176 towards 1.1274 key resistance. In any case, outlook will remain bullish as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0358 to 1.0953 at 1.0726 holds.

In the bigger picture, prior strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0692) suggests that fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 is still intact, and might be ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through a multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0531 resistance turned support holds.