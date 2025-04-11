Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1016; (P) 1.1129; (R1) 1.1315; More…

EUR/USD’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Current rise form 1.0176 should target 161.8% projection of 1.0358 to 1.0953 from 1.0731 at 1.1694. On the downside, below 1.1245 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But downside should be contained well above 1.0912 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, break of 1.1274 (2024 high) indicates resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target is 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through the multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0745) holds.