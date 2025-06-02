Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1310; (P) 1.1350; (R1) 1.1387; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is back on the upside as rebound from 1.1064 resumed by breaking through 1.1417. Further rise would be seen to retest 1.1572. Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside at first attempt. Below 1.1311 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Nevertheless, decisive break of 1.1572 will confirm larger up trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.