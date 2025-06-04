Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1338; (P) 1.1397; (R1) 1.1429; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. Rebound from 1.1064 could extend higher, but strong resistance should be seen from 1.1572 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, break of 1.1209 support will indicate that the corrective pattern from 1.1572 has started the third leg, and target 1.1064 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.