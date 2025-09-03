Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1655; (P) 1.1682; (R1) 1.1713; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/USD and outlook is unchanged. Intraday bias remains neutral and further rise is in favor as long as 1.1573 support holds. Corrective fall from 1.1829 should have completed with three waves down to 1.1390. On the upside, above 1.1741 will bring retest of 1.1829 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. However, sustained break of 1.1573 will dampen this view, and indicate that corrective pattern from 1.1829 is extending with another falling leg towards 1.1390 again.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.