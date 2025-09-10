Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1681; (P) 1.1731; (R1) 1.1757; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations could be seen but further rise is expected with 1.1607 support intact. Above 1.1779 will bring retest of 1.1829 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.1916 projection level.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.