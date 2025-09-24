Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1789; (P) 1.1805; (R1) 1.1829; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.1724 will resume the fall from 1.1917 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.1668). Considering bearish divergence condition in D EMA, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that 1.1917 is already a medium term top. Deeper fall should then be seen to 1.1390 support next. However, sustained break of 1.1917 will resume larger up trend to 1.2 psychological level.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0176 (2025 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low). 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916 was already met. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.1390 support holds, and firm break of 1.2000 psychological level will carry larger bullish implications. However, firm break of 1.1390 will suggest that rise from 1.0176 has already completed and bring deeper fall to 55 W EMA (now at 1.1214).