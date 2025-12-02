Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1582; (P) 1.1617; (R1) 1.1644; More….

Intraday bias in EUR?USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, decisive break of 1.1655 will complete a head and should bottom pattern (ls: 1.1540, h: 1.1467, rs: 1.1490). That would argue that whole fall from 1.1917 has completed as a correction. Further rise should then be seen to 1.1727 resistance first. On the downside, though, below 1.1554 will turn bias to the downside for 1.1490 support first.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top is likely in place at 1.1917, just ahead of 1.2 key psychological level. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1345) holds, the up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still in favor to continue. Decisive break of 1.2000 will carry larger bullish implications. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep long term outlook bearish.