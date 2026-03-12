Thu, Mar 12, 2026 15:01 GMT
    EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1590; (P) 1.1628; (R1) 1.1650; More….

    Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, firm break of 1.1506 will resume the fall from 1.2081 and target 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353 next. Overall, near term outlook will stay cautiously bearish as long as 1.1740 support turned resistance holds.

    In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 1.2081 on bearish divergence condition in D MACD. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 1.1500) should confirm rejection by 1.2 key cluster resistance level. That would also raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) has completed as a three wave corrective bounce too. For now, medium term outlook is neutral at best as long as 1.2081 holds, even in case of rebound.

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Learn Forex Trading

