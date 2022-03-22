Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.63; (P) 157.08; (R1) 157.77; More…
Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside with focus on 158.19 resistance. Decisive break there will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 123.94. Next target is 61.8% projection of 136.96 to 158.19 from 150.95 at 164.07. On the downside, below 156.32 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.
In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) should still be in progress, and notable support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 to 122.75 at 167.93. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.94 support holds.