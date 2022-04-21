<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 166.17; (P) 167.30; (R1) 168.16; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral for some consolidations. But downside of retreat should be contained well above 159.02 support to bring rise resumption. On the upside, break of 168.40 will target 100% projection of 150.96 to 164.61 from 159.02 at 172.68.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress, and notable support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93. Sustained break there will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86. This will now remain the favored case as long as 150.95 support holds.