Thu, Nov 03, 2022 @ 10:06 GMT
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 167.75; (P) 169.05; (R1) 169.78; More…

No change in GBP/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral for consolidation below 172.11. Downside of retreat should be contained above 164.95 support to bring another rally. Break of 172.11 will resume larger up trend and target 100% projection of 148.93 to 165.69 from 159.71 at 176.47 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low), as part of the trend from 122.75 (2016 low) is still in progress. Further rise would be seen to 161.8% projection of 122.75 to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.93 support holds.

