Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.36; (P) 183.12; (R1) 184.03; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays mildly on the upside at this point. Current up trend should target 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36. On the downside, break of 182.12 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

