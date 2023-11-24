<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 186.64; (P) 187.12; (R1) 187.94; More…

As long as 186.19 minor support holds, GBP/JPY’s rebound from 184.44 is still expected to continue to retest 188.26 high. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside though, below 186.19 will extend the pattern from 188.26 with another fall to 184.44, and possibly further to 183.79 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 180.74 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 180.74 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.