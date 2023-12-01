Fri, Dec 01, 2023 @ 09:27 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 186.36; (P) 186.97; (R1) 187.70; More…

GBP/JPY is staying in consolidation below 188.63 and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. While deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 184.44 support holds. On the upside, break of 188.63 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, as long as 184.44 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 184.44 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.

