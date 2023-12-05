<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 185.18; (P) 185.87; (R1) 186.68; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral at this point. Price actions from 188.63 short term top is seen as a near term consolidation pattern for now. As long as 184.44 support holds, further rally is expected. Decisive break of 188.63 will resume larger up trend. However, firm break of 184.44 will turn bias to the downside for deeper correction back to 178.02 support instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 184.44 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 184.44 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.