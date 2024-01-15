Daily Pivots: (S1) 184.33; (P) 184.99; (R1) 185.51; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral and further rally is in favor as long as 182.73 minor support holds. Corrective pull back from 188.63 should have completed. Above 186.14 will resume the rebound from 178.32 to retest 188.63.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 188.63 medium term top are seen as a correction to the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low) only. As long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in favor to resume through 188.63 at a later stage.