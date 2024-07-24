Daily Pivots: (S1) 199.97; (P) 201.57; (R1) 202.38; More…

GBP/JPY’s fall from 208.09 accelerates to as low as 198.95 so far, breaking through 55 D EMA. Intraday bias stays on the downside for for 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 208.09 at 196.71 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 202.08 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds. Long term up trend remains in favor to continue through 208.09 at a later stage. However, firm break of 188.63 will be a strong sign of bearish trend reversal.