Daily Pivots: (S1) 198.10; (P) 198.96; (R1) 199.70;

A temporary top is formed at 199.79 in GBP/JPY with current retreat. Intraday bias is turned neutral for consolidations first. Further rally would remain in favor as long as 55 D EMA (now at 194.20) holds. Above 199.79 will resume the rebound from 180.00 to retest 208.09 high. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the corrective rise has completed already, and turn near term outlook bearish for 180.00/183.70 support zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.