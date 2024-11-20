Daily Pivots: (S1) 194.35; (P) 195.37; (R1) 197.16; More…

GBP/JPY’s strong rebound an break of 196.13 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 199.79 has already completed. The development also revive near term bullishness. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 199.79 resistance first. Firm break there will rebound whole rebound from 180.00.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.