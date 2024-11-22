Daily Pivots: (S1) 193.72; (P) 195.23; (R1) 196.09; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 199.79 will resume whole rebound from 180.00. However, firm break of 193.54 will extend the fall from 199.79 to 183.70 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.