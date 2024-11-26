Daily Pivots: (S1) 193.16; (P) 193.89; (R1) 194.51; More…

No change in GBP/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the downside. Corrective rise from 180.00 could have completed with three waves up to 199.79. Deeper fall would be seen to 183.70 support. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 197.77 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.