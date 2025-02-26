Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.04; (P) 188.89; (R1) 189.62; More…

Outlook in GBP/JPY is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral. Risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 193.04 resistance holds. On the downside, firm break of 187.04 will extend the fall from 199.79 towards 180.00 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.