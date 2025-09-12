Daily Pivots: (S1) 199.30; (P) 199.68; (R1) 200.21; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/JPY and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rise is expected as long as 197.93 support holds. Firm break of 200.26 resistance will resume the rally from 184.35 to 100% projection of 180.00 to 199.79 from 184.35 at 204.14. On the downside, however, break of 197.93 support will turn bias to the downside for 195.01 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 208.09 will confirm long term up trend resumption.