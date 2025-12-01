Mon, Dec 01, 2025 @ 14:28 GMT
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 206.13; (P) 206.68; (R1) 207.20; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral first with current steep decline. Further rally is expected as long as 204.26 support holds. Above 207.18 will resume larger rise to retest 208.09 high. Firm break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. However, decisive break of 204.26 will bring deeper pullback to 55 D EMA (now at 202.70).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern which might have completed at 184.35. Firm break of 208.09 high will resume the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 to 208.09 from 184.35 at 220.90. However, decisive break of 199.04 support will dampen this view and extend the corrective pattern with another fall.

